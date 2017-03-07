Assembly approves CBD oil legislation

Legislation that could expand access to CBD oil in Wisconsin is on its way to Governor Scott Walker’s desk, after the state Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the measure.

State Representative Scott Krug (R-Nekoosa) said the measure provides hope to families of children suffering from seizure disorders, which the marijuana extract can be used to treat. “We can have doctors and patients make the decisions from themselves on treatments that are highly effective,” he said. “That’s the biggest goal of the CBD oil bill – to make sure patients and doctors have that opportunity.”

The bill makes it legal to possess CBD oil with a prescription. Patients could still face some problems accessing the drug though, since it does not legalize the sale of it in the state and they would have to bring it across state lines. Still, supporters say they are optimistic federal officials could act on the issue soon, and the state will be ready to allow sales when that happens.