Badgers add three to list of wrestlers headed to NCAA Tournament

With the NCAA announcement of the at-large bid selection on Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will now send nine of 10 starters to St. Louis for the NCAA Championships March 16-18.

It’s the highest number of NCAA qualifiers the Badgers have had since 2007.  It also marks the 10th time in the last 12 seasons that the Badgers have qualified five-or-more wrestlers.

Senior TJ Ruschel (157), junior Andrew Crone (149) and junior Johnny Jimenez (125) each received at-large bids from the NCAA.  The committee made a total of 53 selections to complete the list of 330 qualifiers.

The trio joins the six Badgers who already automatically qualified for the tournament at the Big Ten Championships.


