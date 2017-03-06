Eau Claire PD identifies man accused of injuring child and officer

A 20-year old man faces multiple charges stemming from a weekend incident in Eau Claire. Those include injuring a child, fighting with an officer and stealing and crashing a squad car.

Officers ended up pepper spraying Damian Stauffer through a broken window in the squad car after he crashed it, and then subdued him with bean bag rounds.

Police responded around midnight to a domestic disturbance. Staufer allegedly fought with an officer, who attempted to tazer him. Stauffer then stole the squad car, crashing it two blocks away.