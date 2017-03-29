Funeral service held for fallen Everest Metro police officer

Thousands took in the funeral service for fallen Everest Metro Detective Sgt. Jason Weiland, both in person at D.C. Everest High School and streaming the service online.

Retired Wausau Police Captain Greg Hagenbucher was a family friend of Weiland. “Jason, I know you like attention, but J-Wow-Dubs, look at this,” said Hagenbucher. “Dignitaries, a wreath from the New York Yankees, law enforcement here from all over the United States, and the flag at Lambeau Field flying at half-mast. I know you’re grinning from ear-to-ear right now.”

Hagenbucher delivered final words for his friend, including the impact Jason had on his life. “I can honestly say there are only a few people who have walked into my life and changed it forever. Jason Weiland was one of these people, who was not only a police officer, but a father, husband, son, brother, friend, and hero.”

Weiland died in the line of duty last week, after being shot. He was one of four people killed by a suspect who was later shot and injured during a standoff with police.

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to Weiland Tuesday evening. The line stretched out the door at D.C. Everest Senior High School and friends, family, community members and law enforcement.

“When we have a fallen officer, we all feel that pain,” said Brookfield Police Sergeant Mark Tushaus, who was one of hundreds of members of law enforcement that went to pay their respects to the fallen hero. Agencies from around the country including Chicago, Oregon and New York made the trip.

It was also a sea of green and gold heading into the high school, honoring a team Weiland loved dearly. “I’ve never met a more dedicated Green Bay Packers fan,” said Josh Preiser, Weiland’s long time friend. “He was proud to own a share of stock.”

WSAU