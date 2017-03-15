Lengthy hearing expected on high capacity well legislation

Lawmakers are expected to hear hours of testimony today on a bill aimed at relaxing the permitting process for high capacity wells in Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources currently only reviews permits for wells that pump over 100,000 a day when they are replaced, repaired, or sold by their current owners. The bill from Republicans would stop the DNR from checking to see how those changes would affect other water users in the area. It also calls for a groundwater study in the state’s central sands region. Conservation groups argue the changes will put groundwater resources in the state at risk.

A similar proposal was introduced last session and cleared the Senate, but died after the Assembly passed a version that granted legal protections those living near the industrial-grade wells.

Wednesday’s hearing at the Capitol is expected to run most of the day.