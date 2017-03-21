Man arrested after shooting photojournalist with pellet gun

A Dane County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at a photojournalist over the weekend.

The 40-year-old videographer for WKOW was at the scene of a duplex fire in the town of Burke on Sunday, when he was struck from behind by a pellet, sustaining minor injuries.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, who were already on the scene of the fire, responded to the area where the shots were coming from and spoke with witnesses. On Monday they questioned 51-year-old Jeffery S. Lovick, who admitted to shooting at the television news crews, because he felt they were infringing on his property.

Lovick was arrested for Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, according to a sheriff’s office news release.