Marquette women fall to Qunnipiac in NCAA Tournament

Fifth seeded Marquette fell victim to college basketball’s famous 12-5 upset, losing to Quinnipiac 68-65 in the opening round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday night.

Natisha Hiedeman’s buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime was off the mark, ending the Golden Eagles season at 25-8.

Erika Davenport scored a game-high 21 points for the Golden Eagles. Allazia Blockton added 14 and Hiedeman 13. Jennifer Fay had 20 points to lead the Bobcats.

Marquette never led in the contest and trailed by as many as 19 points.

Quinnipiac (28-6) shot 52.8% from the field for the game and moves on to round two with the victory.