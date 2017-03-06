Peppers planning to play in 2017

After taking some time to reflect on his future, veteran outside linebacker Julius Peppers is planning to play again in 2017.

Peppers, who just wrapped up his 15th NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, is the only player in NFL history with 100 sacks and 10 or more interceptions.

Peppers agent, Carl Carey, told ESPN that Peppers has at least one more year in him.

Peppers completed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Packers and is set to become a free agent. Carey said he met with the Packers over the weekend at the NFL scouting combine.

Peppers recorded 25 of his 143.5 career regular-season sacks with the Packers. In his three seasons with the Packers, Peppers didn’t miss a single game.