Report: ACA repeal would drive up costs for Wisconsin seniors

A new report for a left-leaning watchdog group claims the House Republican plan to repeal Obamacare would dramatically drive up health care costs for many older Wisconsinites.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s Robert Kraig says they looked at 15 of the state’s metro areas, and the effect the House GOP plan would have on what low and moderate income seniors who don’t yet qualify for Medicare pay for coverage. He says the plan would result in those living in Green Bay seeing up to a 910 percent increase, with the “low-end” in Madison being 319 percent higher.

Kraig argues that would make premiums unaffordable for many people and “literally will cause a lot of low-income people in their 60s to have to go without health insurance, or to choose between this and housing or food.”

Congressional Republicans are expected to boost tax credits in their plan before a possible vote on Thursday. Kraig says there’s still a lack of specifics and questions remain over whether it will address the large increases in out-of-pocket costs many seniors can expect to see if the plan goes through.