Ryan inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin head men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan will take his place among the legends of college basketball this fall when he is inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ryan is one of eight individuals that make up the Class of 2017, joining Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Creighton’s Paul Silas, Gonzaga’s John Stockton and Duke’s Jay Williams.

The 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will then participate in the Hall of Fame Classic over the next two days, along with Baylor, Creighton and UCLA.

With a remarkable 27 postseason appearances on his resume, Ryan took basketball to new heights in the state of Wisconsin. Ryan’s head coaching career began at UW-Platteville, where he won 353 games from 1984 through 1999 and guided the program to four NCAA Division III national titles.

After two seasons at Milwaukee, Ryan spent 14-plus seasons with the Badgers, piling up a school-record 364 victories. His UW teams never failed to reach the NCAA Tournament, never finished lower than fourth in the Big Ten standings and won a total of seven Big Ten championships. A four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, Ryan’s Wisconsin career was highlighted by a Final Four appearance in 2014 and a run to the national championship game in 2015, his final full season on the sidelines.