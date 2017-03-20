Superior oil refinery may be offered for sale

Wisconsin’s only oil refinery may soon be on the market. Sources have told Reuters that the Calumet oil refinery in Superior, the city’s single largest employer and taxpayer, may be put up for sale.

The refinery, which Calumet has owned since 2011, directly employs 185 people. It’s not clear when the sale might occur or who might buy the facility, which has a listed value of as high as $500 million.

The Superior refinery opened under the Lake Superior Refining Company name in 1950 and had been operated by Murphy Oil since 1958. Murphy got out of the refinery business in 2011. The refinery has a capacity of up to 45,000 barrels per day. It produces gasoline, diesel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils.