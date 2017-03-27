Three charged in Greg Zyszkiewicz murder

Three men have been charged in the murder of Milwaukee city inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz during an attempted carjacking. The accused are 17-year-old Deshaun Scott, 17-year-old Qhualun Shaw and 21-year-old Eric Smiley, all from Milwaukee. They face charges ranging from attempted armed robbery to first-degree reckless homicide.

Police say the 64-year-old Zyszkiewicz was slain with a shotgun during a botched carjacking. Zyszkiewicz, a building inspector for the Department of Neighborhood Services, was working Wednesday afternoon. He was found dead in his car at about 2 p.m.

Police Chief Edward Flynn said last week that the three defendants, and two others not charged on Monday, were arrested after vehicle pursuits that ended in crashes and foot chases “within hours” of the shooting.

His daughter Heather says her father was a unique human being. “He was a good man, he was a great man, he was the best man,” she said. Zyszkiewicz was an Army veteran, and his family is asking that memorial donations be made to the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Fisher House