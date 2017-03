WIAA Boys State basketball tournament opens Thursday

Following is the schedule for the WIAA Boys State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Thursday, March 16

Division 3 Semifinals

Prescott (23-3) vs. Lake Mills (24-2) 1:35 p.m.

Xavier (26-0) vs. Ripon (26-0) 3:15 p.m.

Division 4 Semifinals

Cameron (23-3) vs. Darlington (26-0) 6:35 p.m.

Roncalli (13-13) vs. Destiny (23-1) 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Division 5 Semifinals

Chippewa Falls McDonell (24-3) vs. Shullsburg (25-2) 9:05 a.m.

Columbus Catholic (25-2) vs. Barneveld (24-3) 10:45 A.M.

Division 2 Semifinals

La Crosse Central (24-2) vs. Waunakee (24-2) 1:35 p.m.

Cedarburg (24-2) vs. Milwaukee Washington (22-4) 3:15 p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

Stevens Point (22-4) vs. Madison Memorial (23-3) 6:35 p.m.

Arrowhead (21-5) vs. Brookfield Central (24-2) 8:15 p.m.

Championship games in all five divisions wrap up at the Kohl Center on Saturday.