WIAA State Boys Hockey Tournament Starts today

The 47th annual WIAA boys state hockey tournament opens today at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.

Opening day starts with four quarterfinal games.

Waukesha (24-3) vs. Arrowhead (24-2-1)  11 a.m.
Bay Port (19-9) vs. Sun Prairie (17-8-1)  1:15 p.m.
Hudson (24-2-1) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (19-7-1)  5 p.m.
Wausau West (23-3-1) vs. West Salem/Bangor (22-3-1)  7:15 p.m.

The 16th annual girls state hockey tournament opens play with semifinal action on Friday.

Hayward Co-op (19-5-2) vs. Green Bay East Co-op (21-3-3) 11 a.m.
D.C. Everest Co-op (20-4-1) vs. Sun Prairie Co-op (20-3-4) 1:15 p.m.

The girls championship game is set for noon on Saturday.  The boys championship is set for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.


