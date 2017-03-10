Wisconsin wins big at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

The United States has a new champion in cheese.

After two days of judging at Lambeau Field, the 2017 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest winner was announced Thursday night at the KI Convention Center. After decades of entering the championship cheese contest, Antigo’s Sartori Compay won for its Reserve Cheese Black Pepper BellaVitano.

Just 20 finalists were picked out of a field of about 2,300. The cheeses came from 33 states, and as you might expect, Wisconsin led the way in both entries and spots in the top 20 with 14.

The contest is held every other year.

WTAQ