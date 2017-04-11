Packers preseason opponents announced

The NFL released its preseason schedule on Monday.

The Green Bay Packers will play their customary four games, two at home and two on the road.

They’ll start things off with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field, sometime between Aug. 10-14.

They’ll follow up with back-to-back road games against Washington and Denver and then face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Lambeau Field.

The exact dates and times for the first three games weren’t announced. That will likely come around the same time that the regular season schedule is announced, sometime in mid-April.

The Packers have three games against NFC teams, but none of them are on the regular-season schedule.

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will open the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Week 1: Aug. 10-13 Philadelphia at Green Bay

Week 2: Aug. 17-21 Green Bay at Washington

Week 3: Aug. 24-27 Green Bay at Denver

Week 4: Aug. 31 Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay