Packers release Dorleant after failed physical

The Green Bay Packers start their offseason workout program next Tuesday and they’ll do so without cornerback Makinton Dorleant.

Dorleant spent the first 11 weeks of last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that he suffered in training camp, but the Packers used their one “designated-to-return” option to bring him back in early December.

Dorleant was injured again (knee), in the final game of the 2016 regular season and he was placed on season ending injured reserve. Dorleant then failed his physical this week.

The 24-year-old Dorleant was also cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference as the result of a March 26 incident at a bar in Cedar Ralls, Iowa.