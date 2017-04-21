Pocan nixes running for governor

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan won’t be running for governor. The Madison Democrat said Thursday that the state party dropped the ball on the most recent statewide election. “We all are at fault in that we didn’t have a Supreme Court candidate this year. I think they would have beat the incumbent Supreme Court candidate, with where public energy and activism is.”

Democrats are looking for a viable candidate to take on Republican Governor Scott Walker next year. Pocan says that won’t be him. “I’m real happy with where I’m at. But I think there are a lot of talented people that we don’t normally think about, that would be tremendous candidates for governor,” including people not currently holding elected office. “You don’t have to be in elected office to be a good governor.”

Pocan says he’s personally committed to finding Democratic candidates to run for the state Assembly and Senate. He says the party needs to mount “a full court press” in order to pick up seats in the legislature.