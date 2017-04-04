State Superintendent race tops ballots in Wisconsin

Voters across Wisconsin are headed to the polls today for the state’s spring election.

The only statewide race on the ballot this year is for state Superintendent of Public Instruction. Incumbent Tony Evers is seeking a third four-term as the state’s top education officials. He’s facing a challenge from Lowell Holtz, a former teacher and school administrator.

Voters will also have a number of local races and issues on their ballots. Dozens of school referenda questions are up for votes in districts across the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says turnout could be between 13 and 18 percent, based on previous spring elections.