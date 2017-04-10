UW-Madison alumnus wins Pulitzer Prize

A University of Wisconsin-Madison alumnus has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

Matthew Desmond, who received his doctorate from the campus in 2010, is being honored for his book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” It tells the story of eight Milwaukee families, and their struggles with poverty and a dramatic jump in evictions in the state’s largest city.

Desmond is currently an associate professor of sociology and social studies at Harvard University. He also received a MacArthur genius grant in 2015.