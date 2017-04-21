Walker welcomes help from feds on Canadian dairy dispute

Governor Scott Walker says he’s glad to have the federal government getting involved in a trade dispute that’s putting several Wisconsin dairy farms at risk of closing.

The ongoing trade battle is the result of a Canadian pricing policy that’s stopping some imports from the U.S. It’s forced a major Wisconsin distributor to announce it will stop buying milk from about 75 farms at the end of this month, many of which currently have no other customers.

During a stop in Abbotsford Friday, Walker said he’s mindful of the fact that resolving the dispute is not going to be easy, which is why he met with President Donald Trump earlier this week during his stop in Kenosha, and talked with members of the administration afterwards. “It’s not just enough for me as a governor, I need the president and the White House behind us,” Walker said.

Walker said he would like to see Canada at least delay its policy until a solution can be found. “People can’t just stop milking, you can’t just dump the milk…there’s a real danger that if we get to the drop dead point and don’t have a resolution, they’re going to have to get out of farming…and that’s just unacceptable,” the governor said.

Affiliate WSAU contributed to this report.