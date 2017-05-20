Antetokounmpo and Brogdon named finalists for NBA awards

Milwaukee Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Brogdon were named finalists for two of the NBA’s biggest individual awards on Friday.

Antetokounmpo, who earned second team all-NBA honors on Thursday, was named one of three finalists for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Brogdon was named a finalist for the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

The award winners will be announced June 26th at the inaugural NBA Awards show on TNT.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in points, assists, rebounds, blocked shots and steals and ranked in the top 20 in the NBA in each of those categories.