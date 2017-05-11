Assembly approves mandatory reporting in juvenile corrections

Guards at the state’s juvenile institutions would be required to report suspected cases of child abuse, under a bill on its way to the governor’s desk.

The state Assembly on Wednesday gave final approval to the legislation, which comes in response to allegations of abuse at the state’s Lincoln Hills boys school and the Copper Lake girls’ school, both in Lincoln County. Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) says it’s one of the things the state can do to make sure those being housed at those facilities know their rehabilitation is important.

The Assembly on Wednesday also passed several bills that would require those getting government assistance to follow work or drug testing requirements. The legislation includes a pilot program to require those living in federally subsidized housing in parts of the state to meet work requirements. Republican lawmakers say the measures would make recipients more self sufficient, while Democrats argued it could increase homelessness.