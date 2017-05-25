Bucks reportedly opening search for new GM

According to an ESPN report, the Milwaukee Bucks are planning to conduct a search for their next general manager.

John Hammond’s contract was up after the upcoming season and he received permission to interview in Orlando, where he signed a five year contract to become the new general manager for the Magic.

Assistant general manager Justin Zanik, who was hired from the Utah Jazz earlier in 2016, was reportedly considered to be the GM-in-waiting, expecting to move into the job when John Hammond’s deal was done.

In ESPN’s Mark Stein’s report, Zanik will interview for the GM post and be given strong consideration to succeed Hammond, but nothing has ever been promised. Zanik will run the Bucks front office during the process, with the NBA Draft coming up on June 22nd.