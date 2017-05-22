Drop in home sales blamed on limited supply

Wisconsin Realtors sold almost eleven percent fewer existing houses in April than the year before – and they blame it on a continued drop in the numbers of homes going up for sale.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association says its members sold about 6,600 houses in April, down from 7,400 in the same month of 2016. The group noted that the number of houses on the market has fallen from 50,000 two years ago to 36,000 last month — a drop of 28 percent in the past 24 months.

The lack of supply is also driving up prices in Wisconsin, with the statewide average last month at $171,000 – a seven percent increase from April of 2016