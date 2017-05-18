Koenig to work out for Bucks today

Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig wasn’t invited to take part in the NBA’s pre-draft camp in Chicago last week, but he will get to workout for some NBA teams prior to the June 22nd draft.

Koenig is in Milwaukee, working out for the Bucks today. Koenig is one of five college seniors among the six players workout out.

Koenig finished his four-year career as Wisconsin’s leader in three-pointers made (270) and averaged 13.8 points a game over the last two seasons that he played. Koenig shot nearly 41% from the field overall and just over 39% from three-point range.

The only underclassmen in today’s group is Michigan’s Moritz Wagner. The 6’10 sophomore forward is the only player in this workout group to have attended the NBA draft combine in Chicago. He isn’t committed to joining the professional ranks next year because he has yet to sign with an agent and will decide by May 24th whether or not to return to school.

Following is the list of players at today’s workout:

Moritz Wagner – F – Michigan

Moses Kingsley – F – Arkansas

London Perrantes – G – Virginia

Andrew White – G – Syracuse

Bronson Koenig – G – Wisconsin

J.J. Frazier – G – Georgia

The Bucks have the 17th and 48th selections in the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be held June 22nd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.