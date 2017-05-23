Man killed in Appleton shooting identified

A man who died after a weekend shooting at a downtown Appleton bar has been identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Sanders of Milwaukee.

Sanders was shot by a police officer at Jack’s Apple Pub, at the corner of College Avenue and State Street, around 1 a.m. Sunday. Gunshots were fired in the bar, before Lieutenant Jay Steinke shot Sanders.

Steinke was placed on an administrative assignment, until the investigation is complete. That’s a typical move when there’s a police shooting. The officer who was with Steinke is also on an administrative assignment, until he’s interviewed.

Green Bay police are handling the investigation in the shooting. Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas released a statement, prior to his department identifying Sanders.

