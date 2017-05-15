New ‘Alice in Dairyland’ comes from Manitowoc County

Wisconsin’s next Alice in Dairyland says she will carry on the position’s legacy of educating the public about the importance of agriculture in the state.

Crystal Siemers-Peterman of Cleveland, WI was crowned the state’s 70th Alice during the weekend in Green Bay, and will assume her new post on June 5. “As Alice in Dairyland, I will promote positive messages about Wisconsin’s agricultural products to both rural and urban audiences,” said Siemers-Peterman. “I will use my various experiences, education, and outgoing personality to deliver consistent messages about Wisconsin’s agriculture industry to diverse audiences.”

Siemers-Peterman is a spring graduate of the University of Minnesota and grew up on a dairy farm. She will spend the next year speaking at numerous events and schools in Wisconsin as the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s ambassador for the state’s agriculture industry.