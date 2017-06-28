Calls for Trump administration to move ahead on Asian Carp barrier

The clock is running on efforts to keep destructive Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes. A single live Asian carp was pulled from the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal last week — above an electric barrier system operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Wisconsin Wildlife Federation President George Meyer said the carp would be a disaster.

“This would be devastating to many of the fish populations in Lake Michigan,” Meyer said.

The Trump administration has yet to release an ambitious new plan to block the migration of the fish up the canal. Meyer is calling on Governor Scott Walker to urge the administration to move forward on the project. Walker, who chairs the Midwest Governor’s Association, has already opposed a provision in President Donald Trump’s budget bill, which would cut federal funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.