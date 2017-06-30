Favre says he’s keeping his options open

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch show on Thursday that he might like to be an NFL Coach. Or even a general manager and preferably in Green Bay.

“I would say I’d never say never,” Favre said. “I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration.”

Favre did spend two years coaching football at Oak Grove High School in Mississippi. But he also said he’s not going to do anything that would interfere with his ability to watch his daughter Breleigh play college volleyball at Mississippi State, where she’s a freshman. That would seem to be an indicator that any move into fulltime football might have to wait a few years.