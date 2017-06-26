Former Packer Ahman Green faces child abuse charges

Brown County prosecutors allege former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green struck his 15-year-old daughter in the face during a dispute over household chores.

The 40-year-old Green was arrested Sunday at his Ledgeview home. He faces one count of physical abuse of a child – intentionally causing bodily harm, and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor called police when Green’s daughter showed up at her home and said she had been abused.

The girl told sheriff’s deputies her father wanted her to do the dishes to earn allowance money, but she did not want to do the work.

She said Green physically pulled her into the kitchen, ripping her shirt, and punched her in the face. When interviewed by deputies, Green admitted pulling his daughter into the kitchen and hitting her in the face with an open hand.

If convicted, Green could spend more than six years in prison. Green played for the Packers from 2000-06 and again in 2009. His 8,322 rushing yards are the most in team history.

Green played his college ball at Nebraska, and also played for the Seattle Seahawks (1998-99) and Houston Texans (2007-08).

WTAQ