Jakubowski trial date set

A trial date of October 23rd is set for the Rock County Court case of a Janesville man accused of stealing firearms from a gun shop in April, and sending a lengthy manifesto to the White House.

Joseph A. Jakubowski’s defense attorney Thursday morning told Judge James Daley he didn’t expect a trial, but also admitted the case is unresolved. The federal case may conclude earlier. A two-day trial is currently planned for September 25th in federal district court.

Jakubowski pleaded not guilty April 25 to state charges of burglary while arming himself with a weapon, felony theft of firearms and possession of burglary tools. He has also pleaded not guilty to related federal charges.

The 32-year-old was apprehended in Vernon County following a 10 day search, after stealing more than a dozen guns from Armageddon Supply.

WCLO