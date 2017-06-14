Paul Ryan calls for House unity in wake of shootings

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin addressed his colleagues in the wake of Wednesday morning’s shootings in Alexandria, Virginia. Five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in the chaotic incident which occurred during a practice for the congressional Republican baseball team.

“We are all horrified by this dreadful attack on our friends and on our colleagues, and those who serve and protect this Capitol. We are all praying for those who were attacked, and their families,” Ryan said.

A gunman identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL opened fire on the practice session for Thursday’s scheduled game. The other wounded are identified as House staffer Zachary Barth, lobbyist Matt Mika, and two members of Scalise’s security detail; Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner. Hodgekinson, linked to ant-Republican and and anti-Donald Trump groups, died at a hospital.

Ryan credited agents Bailey and Griner as heroes who helped to save lives at the scene.

And, he called on his collegues to set aside partisan differences. “I ask each of you to join me. To resolve to come together, to lift each other up.” The House adjourned for the day after the remarks by Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.