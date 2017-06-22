Trapped driver rescued from Green Bay bridge

Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge was closed for several hours early Thursday morning, as emergency personnel worked to free the driver of a minivan that got stuck on the bridge as it was opening. Crews had to cut a hole in the van’s roof in order to get the driver out.

Mike Vanden Avond is a Battalion Chief with Green Bay Metro Fire. “It was quite risky,” he said. “We had people working on the van tied down with ropes so they wouldn’t fall in the hole”

The bridge tender says the last time anything like this happened may have been 15 year ago. “I’m not sure the circumstances of why he got there. He was OK and not injured in the van itself”

The incident began at about 2:45 a.m. After an inspection the bridge was re-opened to traffic.

WTAQ