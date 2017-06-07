Wisconsin seeks waiver to drug test Medicaid applicants

Wisconsin is asking the federal government to allow it to drug test those applying for Medicaid. If approved, the state would become the first in the nation to have such a requirement.

The request is part of an application submitted Wednesday by the state Department of Health Services to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

It seeks to make numerous changes to the state BadgerCare Plus system for childless adults in the program. Those include requiring members to be screened for drugs and tested when necessary, require participants to work at least 80 hours a month or be enrolled in job training, and establishing monthly premiums and copayments for ER visits. It also puts a four year limit on benefits, unless work requirements are being met.

“Wisconsin Works for Everyone is about helping people transition from public assistance into Wisconsin’s workforce, where they can build a solid financial foundation for themselves and their families,” Governor Walker said in a statement.