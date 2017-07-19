Badgers draw Baylor in Hall of Fame Classic

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will face Baylor in the semifinals of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The two teams will meet in the second semifinal on November 20 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

UCLA and Creighton will meet in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Wisconsin and Baylor have met just once before, in the Sweet 16 of the 2014 NCAA Tournament. The Badgers pulled out a 69-52 win.

Bo Ryan coached that Wisconsin team. He will be inducted into the NCB Hall of Fame one day earlier at the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in Kansas City.