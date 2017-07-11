Google+

Bucks fall to Clippers in Summer League play

Rashad Vaughn scored 21 points and first round draft pick D.J. Wilson added 17 points and eight rebounds, but the Milwaukee Bucks dropped to 1-2 in Summer League play, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 100-93.

Wilson scored 10 points in the first six minutes and had 15 points at halftime, hitting 3 of 4 three-point attempts.

The Clippers tightened their defense on Wilson and he managed just two points in the second half, a basket in transition.

The Bucks led 75-71 after three quarters but started the fourth with 10 straight missed shots, which led to their downfall.

Newly acquired Sterling Brown added 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, while former Badger Bronson Koenig finished with 9 points.

The Bucks will play on Wednesday in the first round of the Summer League playoffs.  Their game time and opponent will be decided after Tuesday’s games.

 


