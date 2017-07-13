Bucks fall to Kings in Summer League playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks shot just 25.6% in the first half and went on to lose to the Sacramento Kings 69-65 in the opening round of the NBA’s Summer League Playoffs in Las Vegas.

The Bucks took a 49-48 lead heading into the final period and the game remained close the rest of the way. The Bucks took a 61-55 lead with 4:41 left to play before Sacramento mounted the comeback to win.

Rashad Vaughn, who has played well in summer league action, finished with 12 points on just 4 of 18 shooting from the field. Rookie Sterling Brown also added 12 points, 6 rebounds, four assists and three steals. In four games, Brown is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 assists. He has also made 6 of 13 three-pointers.

The Bucks (1-3) loss means they will conclude summer league play with a matchup against the Utah Jazz (0-4) on Friday night at 5 p.m.