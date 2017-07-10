Lawmaker wants more transparency for budget changes

A state lawmaker is hoping to put a stop to surprise changes to the state budget.

During committee work on the budget, new provisions are often revealed just hours before voted on. State Representative Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) says that allows major policy items to be slipped in at the last minute, which are then difficult to remove once the work of the Joint Finance Committee is complete. He’s introducing a bill that would require proposals taken up by JFC to be released to the public 48 hours in advance.

“It would certainly give both the public, as well as other legislators, time enough to respond,” he argues.

The Waukesha Republican points to a recently leaked proposal that would make major changes to the craft brewing industry as an example of something that needs to be in full view of the public, well before a vote takes place. The provision, which has not been publicly released, has drawn widespread opposition from small breweries, who contend it could kill their businesses.