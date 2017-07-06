Memo confirms Foxconn looking at potential Wisconsin site

A memo released by Assembly Republican leader on Wednesday confirms that iPhone maker Foxconn is looking at a potential Wisconsin site for a plant that could bring thousands of jobs to the state.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), and Joint Finance co-chair John Nygren (R-Marinette) sent the letter to several business groups who opposed a plan to impose a mileage tax on heavy trucks operating in the state. In it, they highlight the potential impacts of the state’s budget crisis and called on the groups to offer up a potential solution.

The memo also includes the first confirmation by state officials that Taiwan-based Foxconn is looking to locate a major manufacturing facility in southeastern Wisconsin, around the area where the expansion of Interstate 94 in Kenosha and Racine counties could be delayed due to a lack of funding. The company has reportedly been looking at Wisconsin and Michigan as a potential site for the plant, which could employ up to 10,000 people.

Work on the state budget has stalled as the Assembly and Senate try to resolve an impasse over transportation funding.