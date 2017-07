Homeruns and strong pitching lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over Baltimore Tuesday at Miller Park.

Eric Thames popped his 21st and 22nd homers of the season as part of four Brewers dingers on the afternoon.

Jimmy Nelson tossed seven strong innings scattering six hits, not giving up an earned run and struck out eight to earn his seventh victory.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also went deep for the NL Central-leading Brewers.