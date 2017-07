Police in Shorewood say a 14-year-old boy swimming in Lake Michigan drowned Tuesday night.

Witnesses say the boy jumped from a break wall into the water. They called 911 after he failed to resurface, and a massive search ended with the discovery of the boy’s body.

It does not appear that like water conditions were a factor, with Lake Michigan relatively calm at the time. North Shore Fire Department Lieutenant Dan Tyke says it’s a reminder that the water can be very dangerous.