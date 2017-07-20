US Supreme Court to hear Wisconsin redistricting challenge in October

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s legislative redistricting on October 3.

The state is appealing a January decision by a three-judge panel, which found Wisconsin’s maps were unconstitutional because they were drawn in a way that limited the impact of votes cast by Democrats.

The state had been ordered to draw new district lines before the November 2018 elections, but the U.S. Supreme Court put that process on hold last month when it agreed to take the case.