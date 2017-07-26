Walker asks FEMA to tour flood damage in Wisconsin

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will tour flood damage in southeast Wisconsin.

Governor Scott Walker’s office says FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management officials will visit Kenosha, Walworth and Racine counties. The FEMA assessment could lead to a possible request for federal disaster assistance.

Over eight inches of rain fell across areas of southeast Wisconsin between July 11-12. Three homes were destroyed, 92 others have major damage, and flood damage to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure in the region is estimated at $8.4 million.