Western Wisconsin crash kills three

The Wisconsin State Patrol says three people are dead, following a crash involving a wrong way driver.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 Thursday evening on Interstate 94 near Knapp in Dunn County, located in western Wisconsin near the Minnesota border. The State Patrol says a car crossed over the median and drove the wrong way for over three miles in the eastbound lanes of I-94, before crashing into an oncoming car.

All three people in the vehicle that was hit were killed after it caught on fire. The driver who caused the crash was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released about anyone involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.