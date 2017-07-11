Wisconsin abortions decline for seventh straight year

For the seventh year in a row, the number of abortions in Wisconsin has dropped from the previous year.

A new report from the state Department of Health Services shows there were 5,612 abortions performed in the state last year – a nearly one percent decrease from 2015. About three of every ten abortions were performed on women 20 to 24 years old, while close to six of every ten took place during the first eight weeks of gestation. Almost 200 of last year’s Wisconsin abortions were for those younger than 18.

Pro-life advocates touted the continued decline as a sign that their “life-saving efforts” are working. “Our work to change hearts and minds is worth every life saved,” said Heather Weininger, Executive Director of Wisconsin Right to Life.