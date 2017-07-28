Woman dies after seaplane flips on Lake Winnebago

A federal investigator says a Minnesota woman injured when a seaplane flipped over in choppy water on Lake Winnebago Thursday night has died.

Two others on board the plane were hurt, and one of them is still in critical condition. A fourth person, a rescue diver in the water, was also injured by burning fuel.

The Winnebago County sheriff’s department says they were trying to take off, near the EAA AirVenture grounds. Deputies say two people were trapped in the plane, and a third person was able to get out. One of the three was released from a hospital.

The woman who died was a passenger.

