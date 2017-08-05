Former state Representative Brett Hulsey files paperwork to run for governor

Former Democratic state Representative Brett Hulsey has registered a campaign committee for possibile run for governor next year, becoming the eighth Democrat to do so. If he follows through, this would be Hulsey’s second camapign for governor.

Hulsey served in the Wisconsin Assembly from 2011 through 2014, when he decided to run for governor. He lost resoundingly to Mary Burke in the August Democratic primary. Hulsey also served on Dane County Board of Supervisors for 14 years.

In an August 2013 interview with WIBA radio, Hulsey discussed a number of incidents, including bringing a box-cutter to the Capitol to – he said – teach an aide self-defense. That action made member of Hulsey’s staff uncomfortable. The previous years, he pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct citation, for allegedly flipping a boy off an inner tube at a Madison beach, as well as photographing the boy.

Hulsey, who also served on Dane County Board of Supervisors for 14 years, is the owner of an energy and environmental consulting firm.