Sauk County youth killed while playing with guns

Sheriff’s deputies in southern Wisconsin say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother with a rifle while playing a game. According to a press release fro Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, it happened late Tuesday morning at a home near Loganville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three juveniles, ages 10, 12, and 14, were playing a game of “cops and robbers” with rifles that they believed were not loaded.

At one point the 10-year-old pointed a rifle at his older brother and pulled the trigger. While the magazine had been removed, there was a round was in the chamber.

The gun discharged and struck the 14-year-old in the chest. Resuscitation efforts were started immediately but were not successful. The 14 year old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the youth who was killed has not been released.