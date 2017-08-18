Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in southern Wisconsin

Police in Brodhead are looking for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers. Officers were called to Stoughton Trailers a little after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Plant management said they found out an employee, identified as 38-year-old James Colley III, threatened a co-worker and was possibly bringing a gun to work.

Police Chief Chris Hughes says management was unable to find Colley so they put the plant on lockdown and called police. The plant was on lockdown until a little after 9:30 p.m. and then closed for security reasons.

Colley is about 5’6″ tall and about 250 pounds. He has a goatee. Brodhead police say he is considered armed and dangerous. He possibly lives in Monroe. Police went to an address Thursday night looking for him and discovered his vehicle, but the person at the home said Colley was not there.

If you know where Colley is, you can call Brodhead police at (608) 897-2112. You can also call Green County Crime Stoppers by texting “GREENTIP” plus your message to 274637.

WIBA